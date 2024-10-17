Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

7 Nights

Regal Rhine Cruise To Switzerland With Royal House...

Port: Cologne • Koblenz • Speyer • Strasbourg • Breisach • Luzern • Basel

Oct 17, 2024
Riviera River Cruises
4 Nights

Enchanting Rhine & Yuletide Markets For Solo Trave...

Port: Cologne • Rudesheim • Koblenz • Berlin

Dec 18, 2025
Riviera River Cruises
14 Nights

Rhine, Moselle & Switzerland - Ms Geoffrey Chaucer

Port: Basel • Lucerne • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Koblenz • Cologne • Cochem +4 more

Riviera River Cruises
7 Nights

Gastronomy Of Switzerland & The Rhine - Ms Geoffre...

Port: Basel • Stanserhorn • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Cologne

Riviera River Cruises
7 Nights

Music, Arts & Craft Of Switzerland & The Rhine - M...

Port: Basel • Nurnberg • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Bonn • Cologne

Riviera River Cruises
4 Nights

Amsterdam, Kinderdijk & The Dutch Bulbfields - Ms...

Port: Amsterdam • Enkhuizen • Rotterdam • Amsterdam

Riviera River Cruises
14 Nights

The Majestic Rhine, Heidelberg & Switzerland - Ms...

Port: Basel • Lucerne • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Koblenz • Cologne +6 more

Riviera River Cruises
7 Nights

Bruges, Medieval Flanders, Amsterdam & The Dutch B...

Port: Amsterdam • Hoorn • Arnhem • Antwerp • Brugge • Ypres • Amsterdam

Riviera River Cruises
4 Nights

Amsterdam, Kinderdijk & The Dutch Bulbfields For S...

Port: Amsterdam • Enkhuizen • Rotterdam • Amsterdam

Apr 1, 2025
Riviera River Cruises
7 Nights

Rhine Cruise To Switzerland - Ms Geoffrey Chaucer

Port: Cologne • Koblenz • Speyer • Strasbourg • Breisach • Luzern • Basel

Riviera River Cruises
7 Nights

Rhine, Strasbourg & Heidelberg - Ms Geoffrey Chauc...

Port: Cologne • Koblenz • Mainz • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Cologne

Riviera River Cruises
4 Nights

Enchanting Rhine & Yuletide Markets - Ms Geoffrey...

Port: Cologne • Rudesheim • Koblenz • Cologne

Riviera River Cruises
Common Geoffrey Chaucer Cruise questions

Where does Geoffrey Chaucer sail from?

Geoffrey Chaucer departs from Amsterdam and Basel.

Where does Geoffrey Chaucer sail to?

Geoffrey Chaucer cruises to Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Cologne, Koblenz, Mainz, Heidelberg, Strasbourg, Rudesheim, Speyer, Breisach, Basel, Cochem, Trier, Arnhem, Antwerp, Brugge (Bruges), Berlin, Lucerne, Boppard, and Bonn.

