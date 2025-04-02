Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

CroisiEurope France Cruises

We found you 18 cruises

France
France

4 Nights

Springtime In Holland

Port: Amsterdam • Rotterdam • Antwerp • Rotterdam • Antwerp

4 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
France
France

6 Nights

Holland And The Romantic Rhine Valley

Port: Amsterdam • Krefeld • Rudesheim • Mannheim • Rudesheim • Strasbourg

4 reviews
Apr 28, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
France
France

12 Nights

Trans-european Cruise From Budapest To Strasbourg

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Melk • Passau • Regensburg • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg • Wertheim +2 more

4 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
France
France

2 Nights

Rhineland Christmas On The Romantic Rhine

Port: Strasbourg • Breisach • Strasbourg

4 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

7 Nights

Budapest, The Pearl Of The Danube And The Iron Gat...

Port: Budapest • Mohacs • Belgrade • Iron Gates • Novi Sad • Mohacs • Budapest

4 reviews
Aug 14, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

10 Nights

Holland And The Romantic Rhine Valley

Port: Antwerp • Rotterdam • Amsterdam • Nijmegen • Krefeld • Rudesheim • Strasbourg

4 reviews
Apr 24, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

3 Nights

Christmas On The Romantic Rhine

Port: Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Boppard • Strasbourg

4 reviews
Dec 23, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

4 Nights

Alsace: Land Of Tradition And Gastronomy

Port: Strasbourg • Breisach • Strasbourg

4 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

3 Nights

Christmas Markets In Alsace

Port: Strasbourg • Colmar • Strasbourg

4 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

The Romantic Rhine Valley And The Rock Of The Lore...

Port: Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Koblenz • Rastatt • Strasbourg

4 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Nights

New Year On The Rhine: The Romantic Rhine And Its...

Port: Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Mannheim • Strasbourg

4 reviews
Dec 29, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

4 Nights

The Romantic Rhine Valley And The Rock Of Lorelei

Port: Strasbourg • Koblenz • Rudesheim • Mannheim • Strasbourg

4 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

4 Nights

Springtime In Holland

Port: Antwerp • Rotterdam • Amsterdam

4 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

5 Nights

The Beautiful Blue Danube

Port: Engelhartszell • Passau • Vienna • Esztergom • Budapest

4 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

10 Nights

The Beautiful Blue Danube From Passau To Budapest

Port: Passau • Vienna • Esztergom • Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Melk • Passau

4 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

