Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Emerald Luna Cruises

We found you 34 cruises

Emerald Luna
Emerald Waterways Generic No Name StarShip

10 Night
Enchantment Of Eastern Europe With Budapest And Bu...

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Emerald Luna
Emerald Waterways Generic No Name StarShip

8 Night
Enchantment Of Eastern Europe

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Emerald Luna
Emerald Waterways Generic No Name StarShip

8 Night
Enchantment Of Eastern Europe

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Emerald Luna
Emerald Waterways Generic No Name StarShip

10 Night
Danube Delights & Classic Prague

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Seas the views with 70% off a 2nd Sailor

  • 70% off a 2nd Sailor: Available on all voyages including 2025 & 2026
  • Free balcony upgrades on most sailings through 2026
  • Experience our growing fleet, featuring the debut of Brilliant Lady
  • Discover places like Norway, Iceland, & more through 2026

Virgin Voyages

10 Night
Classic Prague & Danube Delights

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Danube Explorer

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

12 Night
Danube Explorer & Budapest With Prague

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Enchantment Of Eastern Europe

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

11 Night
Enchantment Of Eastern Europe & Istanbul

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

12 Night
Amsterdam With Rhine Castles & Moselle Vineyards

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Rhine Castles & Moselle Vineyards

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The Rhine

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Zurich - Lucerne & Christmas Markets On The Rhine

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Splendours Of Europe

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Enchantment Of Eastern Europe With Budapest And Bu...

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Related Cruises

Emerald Luna Cruises to Europe

Emerald Luna Cruises to Europe

Emerald Luna Cruises to France

Emerald Luna Cruises to France

Emerald Luna Cruises to Europe River

Emerald Luna Cruises to Europe River

Emerald Luna Cruises to Austria

Emerald Luna Cruises to Austria

Emerald Luna Cruises to Czech Republic

Emerald Luna Cruises to Czech Republic

Emerald Luna Cruises to Germany

Emerald Luna Cruises to Germany

Emerald Luna Cruises to Netherlands

Emerald Luna Cruises to Netherlands

Emerald Luna Cruises to Slovakia

Emerald Luna Cruises to Slovakia

Emerald Luna Cruises to Switzerland

Emerald Luna Cruises to Switzerland

Emerald Luna Cruises to Turkey

Emerald Luna Cruises to Turkey

Emerald Luna Cruises to Rhine River

Emerald Luna Cruises to Rhine River

Emerald Luna Cruises to Danube River

Emerald Luna Cruises to Danube River

Emerald Luna Cruises to Seine River

Emerald Luna Cruises to Seine River

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.