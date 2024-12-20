Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Elbe Princesse Cruises

We found you 9 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Elbe Princesse
Elbe Princesse

6 Nights

Christmas On The Elbe

Port: Berlin • Magdeburg • Lutherstadt Wittenberg • Meissen • Dresden

2 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Elbe Princesse
Elbe Princesse

8 Nights

From Berlin To Prague: Cruise On The Elbe And Vlta...

Port: Berlin • Potsdam • Wusterwitz • Wittenberg • Meissen • Bad Shandau • Litomerice • Melnik +1 more

2 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Elbe Princesse
Elbe Princesse

4 Nights

Holiday Cheer Along The Elbe River

Port: Prague • Melnik • praque

2 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Elbe Princesse
Elbe Princesse

4 Nights

Christmas Escapade In Berlin And Potsdam

Port: Berlin

2 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

6 Nights

Prague, Dresden, And The Castles Of Bohemia: A Spe...

Port: Prague • Sarajevo • Štěchovice • Prague • Melnik • Prague

2 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

6 Nights

From Berlin To Hamburg: Discover The Medieval Char...

Port: Berlin • Berlin • Brandenburg • Wolfsburg • Lüneburg • Hamburg

2 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

6 Nights

New Year's Eve On The Elbe From Dresden To Berlin

Port: Dresden • Meissen • Lutherstadt Wittenberg • Magdeburg • Berlin • Berlin • Tegel

2 reviews
Dec 26, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

6 Nights

From Hamburg To Berlin: Discover The Medieval Char...

Port: Hamburg • Lüneburg • Wolfsburg • Magdeburg • Potsdam • Berlin

2 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

8 Nights

From Prague To Berlin: Cruise On The Vltava And El...

Port: Prague • Litomerice • Dresden • Meissen • Genthin • Berlin

2 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

Related Cruises

CroisiEurope Camargue Cruises

CroisiEurope Camargue Cruises

1 Review
CroisiEurope Princesse d'Aquitaine Cruises

CroisiEurope Princesse d'Aquitaine Cruises

6 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.