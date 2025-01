How much does it cost to go on Coral Princess?

Coral Princess cruises to Vancouver, Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, Ketchikan, Los Angeles, Victoria, Puerto Vallarta, Huatulco, San Juan del Sur, Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera), Fuerte Amador (Balboa), Aruba, Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Seattle, San Diego, San Francisco, Hilo, Honolulu, Kauai, Maui, Santa Barbara, Astoria, Oregon, Sydney (Australia), Brisbane, Rabaul, Boracay, Hong Kong, Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Singapore, Phuket, Colombo, Limassol, Rhodes, Crete (Heraklion), Pireaus (for Athens), Cartagena (Colombia), Apia, Samoa (formerly Western Samoa), Suva, Dravuni Island, Auckland, Tauranga, Napier, Dunedin, Manzanillo, Icy Strait, Sitka, Amber Cove (Puerto Plata), St. Thomas, St. Kitts (Port Zante), St. Maarten, Dominica, Antigua, Martinique, Grenada, Port of Spain (Trinidad), Bonaire, Santorini, Kotor, Split, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Malta (Valletta), Catania, Naples, Rome (Civitavecchia), Florence (Livorno), Toulon, Barcelona, Christmas Island, Lisbon, Paris, Brugge (Bruges), Dover, Picton, Burnie, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth (Fremantle), Bali, Kelang (Kuala Lumpur), Penang, Koh Samui, Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Hanoi, Da Nang, Taipei (Keelung), Kagoshima, Osaka, Tokyo (Yokohama), Ensenada, Curacao, Princess Cays, San Juan, Tortola, Anchorage, Kona (Kailua Bay), Tahiti (Papeete), Moorea, Port Vila, Isle of Pines (New Caledonia), and Hakodate.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages , per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025 .