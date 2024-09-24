Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Carnival Spirit Cruises

We found you 22 cruises

Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit in Alaska (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

6 Night
Western Caribbean

1,080 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit in Alaska (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

14 Night
Journeys - 14-day Transatlantic

1,080 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit in Alaska (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

15 Night
Journeys - 15-day Hawaii

1,080 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit in Alaska (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

15 Night
Journeys - 15-day Hawaii

1,080 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Western Caribbean

1,080 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

15 Night
Journeys - 15-day Panama Canal

1,080 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
Bahamas

1,080 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Journeys - 14-day Southern Caribbean

1,080 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

6 Night
Bahamas

1,080 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

16 Night
Journeys - 16-day Panama Canal

1,080 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Bahamas

1,080 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Bahamas

1,080 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

6 Night
Western Caribbean

1,080 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Western Caribbean

1,080 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Western Caribbean

1,080 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

Carnival Spirit Cruises to the Bahamas

Carnival Spirit Cruises to the Bahamas

Carnival Spirit Cruises to the Caribbean

Carnival Spirit Cruises to the Caribbean

Carnival Spirit Cruises to Europe

Carnival Spirit Cruises to Europe

Carnival Spirit Cruises to Hawaii

Carnival Spirit Cruises to Hawaii

Carnival Spirit Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

Carnival Spirit Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

Carnival Spirit Cruises to Spain

Carnival Spirit Cruises to Spain

Carnival Spirit Cruises to Belize

Carnival Spirit Cruises to Belize

Carnival Spirit Cruises to Costa Rica

Carnival Spirit Cruises to Costa Rica

Carnival Spirit Cruises to Dominican Republic

Carnival Spirit Cruises to Dominican Republic

Carnival Spirit Cruises to Jamaica

Carnival Spirit Cruises to Jamaica

Carnival Spirit Cruises to Portugal

Carnival Spirit Cruises to Portugal

Carnival Spirit Cruises to USVI

Carnival Spirit Cruises to USVI

Carnival Spirit Cruises to Mississippi River

Carnival Spirit Cruises to Mississippi River

Carnival Spirit Cruises to US River

Carnival Spirit Cruises to US River

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.