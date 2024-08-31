Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Carnival Horizon Cruises

We found you 11 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Southern Caribbean

Port: Miami • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • Miami

491 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Southern Caribbean

Port: Miami • Aruba • Curacao • La Romana • Amber Cove • Miami

491 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
6 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Miami • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Miami

491 reviews
Dec 29, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
6 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Miami • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Miami

491 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
6 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Miami • Grand Cayman • Ocho Rios • Celebration Key • Miami

491 reviews
Oct 5, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
8 Nights

Southern Caribbean

Port: Miami • Aruba • Bonaire • La Romana • Amber Cove • Miami

491 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
6 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Miami • Celebration Key • Montego Bay • Grand Cayman • Miami

491 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
6 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Miami • Grand Cayman • Montego Bay • Celebration Key • Miami

491 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
6 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Montego Bay • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Miami

491 reviews
Feb 9, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
8 Nights

Southern Caribbean

Port: Miami • Amber Cove • Aruba • Curacao • Miami

491 reviews
Dec 28, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
6 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Miami • Celebration Key • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Miami

491 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Common Carnival Horizon Cruise questions

Where does Carnival Horizon sail from?

Carnival Horizon departs from Miami.

Where does Carnival Horizon sail to?

Carnival Horizon cruises to Miami, Montego Bay, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Cozumel, Ocho Rios, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, La Romana (Casa de Campo), Amber Cove (Puerto Plata), and Falmouth.

How much does it cost to go on Carnival Horizon?

Cruises on Carnival Horizon start from $508 per person.

