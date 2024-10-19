Common Carnival Dream Cruise questions
Where does Carnival Dream sail from?
Carnival Dream departs from Galveston and Barcelona.
Where does Carnival Dream sail to?
Carnival Dream cruises to Galveston, Costa Maya, Belize City, Cozumel, Roatan, Key West, Half Moon Cay, Nassau, Freeport, Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Kitts (Port Zante), St. Maarten, St. Croix, Ocho Rios, Amber Cove (Puerto Plata), Falmouth, Montego Bay, Aruba, Curacao, Cartagena (Colombia), Colon (Cristobal), Puerto Limon, Barcelona, Alicante, Malaga, Gibraltar, and Grand Cayman (Georgetown).
How much does it cost to go on Carnival Dream?
Cruises on Carnival Dream start from $608 per person.