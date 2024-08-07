Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

El Ródano Y El Saona, De Las Puertas De La Provenz...

Port: Martigues • La Camargue • Viviers • Lyon • Macon • Lyon

1 review
Aug 7, 2024
CroisiEurope
7 Nights

From Burgundy To The Camarge Along The Saône And T...

Port: Lyon • Macon • Vienne • Avignon • Arles • Viviers • Lyon

1 review
CroisiEurope
5 Nights

A Trip To Admire The Beautiful Scenery Of The Rhôn...

Port: Lyon • Avignon • Arles • Viviers • Lyon

1 review
CroisiEurope
6 Nights

The Tip Of Provence To Lyon On The Rhône And Saône...

Port: Martigues • Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Lyon • Macon • Lyon

1 review
CroisiEurope
6 Nights

All The Must-see Sites On The Rhône Between Lyon,...

Port: Lyon • Collonges-au-Mont-d'Or • Tain l’Hermitage • Avignon • Viviers • Arles +2 more

1 review
CroisiEurope
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Nights

New Year In The Rhône Valley

Port: Avignon • Arles • Avignon

1 review
Dec 29, 2025
CroisiEurope
6 Nights

Oenological Cruise: Discover The Fabulous World Of...

Port: Lyon • Macon • Lyon • Tain l’Hermitage • Avignon • Arles • Martigues

1 review
CroisiEurope
3 Nights

Christmas In Provence And The Rhône Valley

Port: Lyon • Viviers • Avignon

1 review
CroisiEurope
6 Nights

Lyon To The Tip Of Provence On The Rhône And Saône...

Port: Lyon • Macon • Lyon • Tain-l'Hermitage • Avignon • Arles • Martigues

1 review
CroisiEurope
Common CroisiEurope Camargue Cruise questions

Where does CroisiEurope Camargue sail to?

CroisiEurope Camargue cruises to Lyon, Avignon, and Arles.

