Common Avalon Imagery Cruise questions
Where does Avalon Imagery sail from?
Avalon Imagery departs from Basel, Prague, Frankfurt, Vienna, Amsterdam, Budapest, and Paris.
Where does Avalon Imagery sail to?
Avalon Imagery cruises to Basel, Breisach, Strasbourg, Speyer, Frankfurt, Rudesheim, Wurzburg, Bamberg, Nuremberg, Heidelberg, Prague, Regensburg, Passau, Melk, Vienna, Budapest, Amsterdam, Nijmegen, Cologne, Munich, Cochem, Paris, Bratislava, Miltenberg, Brussels, Ghent, Kinderdijk, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Namur, Trier, Bernkastel-Kues, and Ludwigshafen.
How much does it cost to go on Avalon Imagery?
Cruises on Avalon Imagery start from $2,263 per person.