Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

AmaWaterways AmaLea Cruises

We found you 12 cruises

7 Nights

Romantic Danube

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Budapest

28 reviews
Nov 21, 2026
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Romantic Danube

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

28 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Romantic Danube

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Passau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

28 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Romantic Danube

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

28 reviews
Nov 16, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Blue Danube Discovery

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Emmersdorf • Passau • Regensburg • Nuremberg

28 reviews
Nov 22, 2025
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Blue Danube Discovery

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Emmersdorf • Passau • Regensburg • Nuremberg

28 reviews
Nov 23, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Melodies Of The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Weissenkirchen • Linz • Vilshofen an der Donau

28 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Melodies Of The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Weissenkirchen • Linz • Vilshofen an der Donau

28 reviews
Dec 26, 2026
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Magnificent Europe

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Wertheim • Wurzburg • Eltmann • Nuremberg • Regensburg +4 more

28 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Christmas Markets

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Emmersdorf • Passau • Regensburg • Nuremberg

28 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Christmas Markets

Port: Nuremberg • Regensburg • Passau • Vienna • Budapest

28 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Magnificent Europe

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Emmersdorf • Linz • Regensburg • Nuremberg • Bamberg +5 more

28 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

Common AmaWaterways AmaLea Cruise questions

Where does AmaWaterways AmaLea sail from?

AmaWaterways AmaLea departs from Budapest and Amsterdam.

Where does AmaWaterways AmaLea sail to?

AmaWaterways AmaLea cruises to Nuremberg, Regensburg, Passau, Vienna, Budapest, Vilshofen an der Donau, Linz (Salzburg), Weissenkirchen, Bratislava, Bamberg, Wurzburg, Wertheim, Rudesheim, Cologne, and Amsterdam.

How much does it cost to go on AmaWaterways AmaLea?

Cruises on AmaWaterways AmaLea start from $2,823 per person.

Related Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaCello Cruises

AmaWaterways AmaCello Cruises

43 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.