Find Scenic Eclipse II September 2025 Cruises

Powered by AI

We found you 4 cruises

S E I I
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse UK
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse II rendering (Photo/Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II
The Balcony Suite on Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II

10 Nights

10 Nights  Australia & New ZealandUncover The Kimberley Coastline: An Ancient Wilder...

Port: Broome • Lacepedes Islands • Buccaneer Archipelago • Talbot Bay+7 more

29
Sep 17, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Cruise Critic Favorite
S E I I
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse UK
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse II rendering (Photo/Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II
The Balcony Suite on Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II

14 Nights

14 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralian Odyssey: Western Australia & The Abrolh...

Port: Perth • Busselton • Geraldton • Abrolhos Islands • Dirk Hartog Island • Denham+6 more

29
Sep 3, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
S E I I
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse UK
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse II rendering (Photo/Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II
The Balcony Suite on Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaSecrets Of Indonesia: Spice Islands & Raja Ampat

Port: Darwin • Banda Neira • Ambon • Ternate • Joronga Island • Raja Ampat • Sangliat Dol+1 more

29
Sep 27, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Cruise Critic Favorite
S E I I
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse UK
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse II rendering (Photo/Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II
The Balcony Suite on Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II

24 Nights

24 Nights  Australia & New ZealandUltimate Western Australia, The Abrolhos Islands A...

Port: Perth • Busselton • Geraldton • Abrolhos Islands • Dirk Hartog Island • Denham+16 more

29
Sep 3, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

February 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

February 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

March 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

March 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

April 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

April 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

May 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

May 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

June 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

June 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

July 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

July 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

August 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

August 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

September 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

September 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

October 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

October 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

November 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

November 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

December 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

December 2025 Scenic Ocean Cruises

January 2026 Scenic Ocean Cruises

January 2026 Scenic Ocean Cruises

February 2026 Scenic Ocean Cruises

February 2026 Scenic Ocean Cruises

March 2026 Scenic Ocean Cruises

March 2026 Scenic Ocean Cruises

April 2026 Scenic Ocean Cruises

April 2026 Scenic Ocean Cruises

May 2026 Scenic Ocean Cruises

May 2026 Scenic Ocean Cruises

June 2026 Scenic Ocean Cruises

June 2026 Scenic Ocean Cruises

July 2026 Scenic Ocean Cruises

July 2026 Scenic Ocean Cruises

August 2026 Scenic Ocean Cruises

August 2026 Scenic Ocean Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.