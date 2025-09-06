Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

September 2025 Cruises from Cairo

September 2025 Cruises from Cairo

We found you 7 cruises

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

3 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

26 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
Viking Osiris (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor
Viking Osiris reveals both Scandinavian and Egyptian design touches (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor
On tour in Egypt with Viking (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor
Infinity Pool aboard Viking Osiris (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

41 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

46 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

34 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

Related Cruises

September 2025 Cruises from Amsterdam

September 2025 Cruises from Amsterdam

1,084 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Piraeus

September 2025 Cruises from Piraeus

1,516 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Baltimore

September 2025 Cruises from Baltimore

404 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Barcelona

September 2025 Cruises from Barcelona

2,620 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Bordeaux

September 2025 Cruises from Bordeaux

65 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Budapest

September 2025 Cruises from Budapest

532 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Callao

September 2025 Cruises from Callao

110 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Copenhagen

September 2025 Cruises from Copenhagen

1,268 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Darwin

September 2025 Cruises from Darwin

191 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Dubrovnik

September 2025 Cruises from Dubrovnik

1,383 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

September 2025 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

202 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Naples

September 2025 Cruises from Naples

1,596 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from New Orleans

September 2025 Cruises from New Orleans

734 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Passau

September 2025 Cruises from Passau

334 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Rome

September 2025 Cruises from Rome

2,453 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Shanghai

September 2025 Cruises from Shanghai

131 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Tahiti

September 2025 Cruises from Tahiti

212 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Tampa

September 2025 Cruises from Tampa

663 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Tokyo

September 2025 Cruises from Tokyo

68 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 17th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.