September 2025 Cruises from Bergen

September 2025 Cruises from Bergen

We found you 28 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

14 Night
Trade Routes Of The Middle Ages

1,212 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nordnorge
Nordnorge

11 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

50 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Nordnorge
Nordnorge

6 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

50 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Polarlys
Polarlys

6 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

62 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

6 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

59 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
British Isles Explorer

77 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

62 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Viking Homelands

100 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

6 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

16 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

56 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

6 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

66 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

11 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

56 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

11 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

59 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

16 Night
Norwegian Coast Cruise

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

13 Night
Norway To Portugal: The History & Traditions Of Eu...

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Related Cruises

September 2025 Cruises from Amsterdam

September 2025 Cruises from Amsterdam

1,070 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Piraeus

September 2025 Cruises from Piraeus

1,501 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Baltimore

September 2025 Cruises from Baltimore

404 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Barcelona

September 2025 Cruises from Barcelona

2,603 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Bordeaux

September 2025 Cruises from Bordeaux

63 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Budapest

September 2025 Cruises from Budapest

529 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Cairo

September 2025 Cruises from Cairo

47 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Callao

September 2025 Cruises from Callao

110 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Copenhagen

September 2025 Cruises from Copenhagen

1,264 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Darwin

September 2025 Cruises from Darwin

191 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Dubrovnik

September 2025 Cruises from Dubrovnik

1,381 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Hanoi

September 2025 Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

September 2025 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

202 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Naples

September 2025 Cruises from Naples

1,587 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Passau

September 2025 Cruises from Passau

332 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Rome

September 2025 Cruises from Rome

2,447 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Rotterdam

September 2025 Cruises from Rotterdam

154 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Seward

September 2025 Cruises from Seward

215 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Tampa

September 2025 Cruises from Tampa

663 Reviews
September 2025 Cruises from Vienna

September 2025 Cruises from Vienna

430 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.