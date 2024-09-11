Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Emerald Dawn September 2024 Cruises

Find Emerald Dawn September 2024 Cruises

We found you 6 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Zurich - Lucerne & Jewels Of The Rhine

Port: Zurich • Lucerne • Zurich • Luzern • Basel • Breisach • Kehl • Rhine • Koblenz • Cologne +1 more

171 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Jewels Of The Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Kehl • Rhine • Koblenz • Cologne • Amsterdam

171 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

Copenhagen & Jewels Of The Rhine & Glacier Express

Port: Copenhagen • Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel • Zermatt +2 more

171 reviews
Sep 4, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Jewels Of The Rhine & Copenhagen

Port: Copenhagen • Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel

171 reviews
Sep 4, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Jewels Of The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Zurich

171 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Jewels Of The Rhine & Glacier Express

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel • Zermatt • Chur +1 more

171 reviews
Sep 7, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Emerald Destiny Cruises

Emerald Destiny Cruises

96 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 17th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.