Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

September 2024 Cruises from Cairo

September 2024 Cruises from Cairo

We found you 5 cruises

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

3 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

41 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Osiris (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Osiris
Viking Osiris reveals both Scandinavian and Egyptian design touches (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Osiris
Egypt's Valley of the Kings (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Osiris
Viking Aton Veranda Stateroom (Image: Viking)
Viking Osiris
Infinity Pool aboard Viking Osiris (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Osiris

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

26 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

34 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

Related Cruises

September 2024 Cruises from Amsterdam

September 2024 Cruises from Amsterdam

1,084 Reviews
September 2024 Cruises from Piraeus

September 2024 Cruises from Piraeus

1,516 Reviews
September 2024 Cruises from Baltimore

September 2024 Cruises from Baltimore

404 Reviews
September 2024 Cruises from Hanoi

September 2024 Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
September 2024 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

September 2024 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

202 Reviews
September 2024 Cruises from Istanbul

September 2024 Cruises from Istanbul

441 Reviews
September 2024 Cruises from Kiel

September 2024 Cruises from Kiel

58 Reviews
September 2024 Cruises from Los Angeles

September 2024 Cruises from Los Angeles

622 Reviews
September 2024 Cruises from New Orleans

September 2024 Cruises from New Orleans

734 Reviews
September 2024 Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

September 2024 Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

950 Reviews
September 2024 Cruises from Rome

September 2024 Cruises from Rome

2,453 Reviews
September 2024 Cruises from Rotterdam

September 2024 Cruises from Rotterdam

155 Reviews
September 2024 Cruises from San Francisco

September 2024 Cruises from San Francisco

419 Reviews
September 2024 Cruises from Seward

September 2024 Cruises from Seward

215 Reviews
September 2024 Cruises from Tahiti

September 2024 Cruises from Tahiti

212 Reviews
September 2024 Cruises from Tampa

September 2024 Cruises from Tampa

663 Reviews
September 2024 Cruises from Valencia

September 2024 Cruises from Valencia

380 Reviews
September 2024 Cruises from Vancouver

September 2024 Cruises from Vancouver

771 Reviews
September 2024 Cruises from Venice

September 2024 Cruises from Venice

1,609 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 17th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.