September 2024 Cruises

September 2024 Cruises

We found you 1,431 cruises

Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

6 Night
6 Nt Coastal Vancouver To Los Angeles

2,496 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

13 Night
Hawaii Cruise

1,785 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins

5 Night
Pacific Coastal Cruise

563 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

6 Night
Pacific Coastal Cruise

1,567 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Canada & New England - Other

511 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

1,989 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

31 Night
Transpacific Cruise

2,245 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

1,609 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Canada & New England - Other

2,170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

20 Night
Transcanal Cruise

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

639 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

16 Night
Hawaii Cruise

1,989 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Hawaii Cruise

2,370 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

2,370 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
September 2024 Cruise Reviews

Ok experience but would not repeat

All in all, ok, just not the cruise line for us.Ok, so forgiving the horrible weather (so grey, so bleak, and nasty waves), we give the overall cruise experience a "meh" for just ok.Read More
User Avatar
Morgsmom

It's worth the money

The food was great at all locations with the possible exception of evenings at the Grill.The ship is great and exceeded our expectations.Read More
User Avatar
WLB13

The Danube is a gem!

Viking helped us select the Romantic Danube river cruise as our maiden voyage.Viking handled everything--flights, hotels (we had before and after cruise extensions in Prague and Budapest) and all transports.Read More
User Avatar
MarLin85

Espectacular

Also to remark the exquisite taste in the overall ship, from dining service to room decor it was something very special that took our sight , we had an unforgettable time in Perú visiting the AMazon river.My husband and myself would like to congratulate the crew aboard the ship, they made our trip more enjoyable and we all felt at home delighted food and personalized service.Read More
User Avatar
olgadoumet

Related Cruises

October 2024 Cruises

October 2024 Cruises

November 2024 Cruises

November 2024 Cruises

December 2024 Cruises

December 2024 Cruises

January 2025 Cruises

January 2025 Cruises

February 2025 Cruises

February 2025 Cruises

March 2025 Cruises

March 2025 Cruises

April 2025 Cruises

April 2025 Cruises

May 2025 Cruises

May 2025 Cruises

June 2025 Cruises

June 2025 Cruises

July 2025 Cruises

July 2025 Cruises

August 2025 Cruises

August 2025 Cruises

September 2025 Cruises

September 2025 Cruises

October 2025 Cruises

October 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.