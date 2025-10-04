October 2025 Cruises from Amsterdam

October 2025 Cruises from Amsterdam

We found you 74 cruises

Viking Baldur
Viking Baldur

14 Night
Grand European Tour

152 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Viking Einar
Viking Einar (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
Rhine Getaway

70 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Viking Alruna
A Viking Longship on the Danube (Photo: Viking)

7 Night
Rhine Getaway

226 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Viking Kara
Viking Kara

7 Night
Rhine Getaway

211 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Jewels Of The Rhine

175 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Rhine Getaway

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

22 Night
European Sojourn

146 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Vineyards Of The Rhine & Moselle

115 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Rhine Getaway

209 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Captivating Rhine

11 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine

105 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Rhine Getaway

212 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Grand European Tour

146 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Grand European Tour

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

7 Night
Rhine Getaway

197 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Related Cruises

October 2025 Cruises from Piraeus

October 2025 Cruises from Piraeus

1,501 Reviews
October 2025 Cruises from Baltimore

October 2025 Cruises from Baltimore

404 Reviews
October 2025 Cruises from Barcelona

October 2025 Cruises from Barcelona

2,603 Reviews
October 2025 Cruises from Budapest

October 2025 Cruises from Budapest

529 Reviews
October 2025 Cruises from Buenos Aires

October 2025 Cruises from Buenos Aires

304 Reviews
October 2025 Cruises from Cairo

October 2025 Cruises from Cairo

47 Reviews
October 2025 Cruises from Hanoi

October 2025 Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
October 2025 Cruises from Miami

October 2025 Cruises from Miami

2,809 Reviews
October 2025 Cruises from Monaco

October 2025 Cruises from Monaco

548 Reviews
October 2025 Cruises from Montreal

October 2025 Cruises from Montreal

96 Reviews
October 2025 Cruises from Naples

October 2025 Cruises from Naples

1,587 Reviews
October 2025 Cruises from New Orleans

October 2025 Cruises from New Orleans

734 Reviews
October 2025 Cruises from Rome

October 2025 Cruises from Rome

2,447 Reviews
October 2025 Cruises from Seattle

October 2025 Cruises from Seattle

932 Reviews
October 2025 Cruises from Shanghai

October 2025 Cruises from Shanghai

131 Reviews
October 2025 Cruises from Tampa

October 2025 Cruises from Tampa

663 Reviews
October 2025 Cruises from Tokyo

October 2025 Cruises from Tokyo

68 Reviews
October 2025 Cruises from Yokohama

October 2025 Cruises from Yokohama

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.