October 2024 Cruises

We found you 1,450 cruises

October 2024 Cruises

We found you 1,450 cruises

Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

10 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Eurodam
Eurodam

20 Night
Panama Canal

1,207 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)

21 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

1,316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image

2 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

739 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
Pacific Coastal Cruise

881 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Tahitian Treasures Cruise

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

739 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

23 Night
South Pacific Crossing

1,127 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mexico Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao Cruise

178 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Greek Isles & Turkey Cruise

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

1 Night
Pacific Northwest

1,207 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

1,989 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

17 Night
Circle Hawaii

881 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
October 2024 Cruise Reviews

27 days, beautiful cruise!

Friday 27 October: Sky Garden, a place where you can climb very high to get a view of London, for free!The service Princess Cruises has always offered very good service!Read More
User Avatar
Roxane1

Endurance and Survival

The adventure began on 22nd October with a 3 hour queue to embark, then horrendous sleepless night on deck 14, the first night, with the trolleys from the buffet overhead, kept us awake.Due to leave on the 27th October , but left today at Portland, as could not face 3 hours to get off and miss train at Southampton.Read More
User Avatar
Stuart13

Wrong cruise But still okay

Booked a 7 night cruise to the Pacific Islands from Brisbane early in the year and were looking forward to returning to the Pacific Islands in October 2023 but found out on the day of departure that we were going to Cairns due to Cyclone Nola, Bit of disappointment but can't help the weather, First time on Pacific Encounter and must say the ship was great, staff were excellent and very friendly, great service in the bar areas and the food in the pantry was excellent, different choices every day, we were given an onboard credit each for the change of destination at such short notice so that helped, the ship was nice and clean and plenty to do on sea days, we had an outside cabin with a window that I preferred to the inside cabin we had on our last cruise, plenty of room on this ship and would travel on it again,Read More
User Avatar
BMW m spec

Must See Shows!

We did the sail and stay in the Bahamas.I wish Cheeseburger in Paradise would have stayed open longer after embarking as they closed right after setting sail.Read More
User Avatar
Natalie Coleman

Related Cruises

November 2024 Cruises

November 2024 Cruises

December 2024 Cruises

December 2024 Cruises

January 2025 Cruises

January 2025 Cruises

February 2025 Cruises

February 2025 Cruises

March 2025 Cruises

March 2025 Cruises

April 2025 Cruises

April 2025 Cruises

May 2025 Cruises

May 2025 Cruises

June 2025 Cruises

June 2025 Cruises

July 2025 Cruises

July 2025 Cruises

August 2025 Cruises

August 2025 Cruises

September 2025 Cruises

September 2025 Cruises

October 2025 Cruises

October 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.