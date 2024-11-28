Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

MSC Magnifica

3 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Rome • Genoa

413 reviews
Nov 28, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Dining
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Activity/Entertainment
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica

3 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Miami • Key West • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

413 reviews
Nov 1, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Dining
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Activity/Entertainment
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica

4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Miami • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • Miami

413 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Dining
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica Activity/Entertainment
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica

19 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon +2 more

413 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

22 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon +4 more

413 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon +3 more

413 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

27 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten +9 more

413 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Valencia • Barcelona • Rome • Genoa

413 reviews
Nov 27, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon

413 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon +1 more

413 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

23 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon +5 more

413 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Alicante • Valencia • Barcelona • Rome

413 reviews
Nov 26, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

6 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Alicante • Valencia • Barcelona • Rome

413 reviews
Nov 24, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

3 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Valencia • Barcelona • Rome

413 reviews
Nov 27, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

