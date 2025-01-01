May 2026 Luxury Cruises

Powered by AI

We found you 200 cruises

Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

10 Nights

10 Nights  South PacificTahiti & Moorea Culture Through Cuisine Cruise Tou...

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti

131
Windstar Cruises
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

13 Nights

13 Nights  South PacificTahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Air + Hotel Package F...

Port: Los Angeles • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

131
May 9, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta Cabins
Regatta
Regatta Dining
Regatta
Regatta Activity/Entertainment
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

54 Nights

54 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Singapore • Malacca • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Hambantota • Colombo+21 more

454
May 1, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica Cabins
Nautica
Nautica Dining
Nautica
Nautica Activity/Entertainment
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Rome • Salerno • Trapani • Tunis • Catania • Katakolon • Monemvasia, Greece • Santorini+2 more

428
May 1, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificFinal Rose & Overwater Bungalows + Air Package Fro...

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Bora Bora+2 more

131
Windstar Cruises

5 Nights

5 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • Los Angeles

163
May 15, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Positano • Palermo • Olbia • Bastia • Piombino • Florence • Villefranche+3 more

428
May 22, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Huahine • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia+2 more

317
May 13, 2026

20 Nights

20 Nights  TranspacificTranspacific Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Aormori • Hakodate • Kushiro • Kodiak • Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Wrangell+2 more

825
May 6, 2026
Oceania Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Paris • Cherbourg • Dunkirk • Brugge • Amsterdam • Dover • Torbay • Southampton

859
May 24, 2026
Oceania Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

41
May 21, 2026
Silversea

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Katakolon • Monemvasia, Greece • Mykonos • Pireaus

321
May 19, 2026
Oceania Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanIconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

474
May 13, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanEmpires Of The Mediterranean

Port: Venice • Koper • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Santorini • Pireaus

2,081
May 21, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Sitka • Icy Strait • Juneau • Wrangell • Victoria • Vancouver

825
May 25, 2026
Oceania Cruises

Related Cruises

May 2026 River Cruises

May 2026 River Cruises

May 2026 Family Cruises

May 2026 Family Cruises

May 2026 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

May 2026 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

May 2026 Romantic Cruises

May 2026 Romantic Cruises

May 2026 Singles Cruises

May 2026 Singles Cruises

May 2026 Cruises for the Disabled

May 2026 Cruises for the Disabled

May 2026 Senior Cruises

May 2026 Senior Cruises

May 2026 Fitness Cruises

May 2026 Fitness Cruises

May 2026 Gourmet Food Cruises

May 2026 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.