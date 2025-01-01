May 2026 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

We found you 369 cruises

Avalon Visionary
Avalon Visionary

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - AllActive & Discovery On The Danube With 1 Night In B...

Port: Budapest • Passau • Visegrad • Vienna • Durnstein • Grein • Engelhartszell+1 more

83
May 26, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Visionary
Avalon Visionary

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Regensburg • Prague

83
May 11, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice Cabins
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice Dining
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Hubbard Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Ketchikan+2 more

2,265
Celebrity Cruises
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam
Zaandam Dining
Zaandam
Zaandam Activity/Entertainment
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • Vancouver

580
May 2, 2026
Holland America Line
5 Nights

5 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Baltimore • King's Wharf • Baltimore

1,224
Royal Caribbean International

54 Nights

54 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Singapore • Malacca • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Hambantota • Colombo+21 more

454
May 1, 2026
Oceania Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Experience Cruise

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Victoria • Seattle

1,516
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Inside Passage Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan+2 more

1,682
May 24, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Southbound Glacier

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Inside Passage+1 more

2,525
Celebrity Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Kona • Hilo • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Moorea • Tahiti

2,131
May 27, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

580
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Puget Sound • Juneau • Glacier Bay • Icy Strait • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria+1 more

1,226
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Huahine • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia+2 more

317
May 13, 2026

5 Nights

5 Nights  AlaskaPacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

1,682
May 5, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland • Boston

1,045
Holland America Line

