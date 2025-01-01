Find Windstar Wind Surf May 2026 Cruises

Wind Surf

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanSicilian Splendors

Port: Rome • Syracuse • Gozo • Malta • Porto Empedocle • Trapani • Lipari • Sorrento+2 more

265
May 28, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
17 Nights

17 Nights  MediterraneanStar Collector: Cruising On The Rivieras

Port: Rome • Syracuse • Gozo • Malta • Porto Empedocle • Trapani • Lipari • Sorrento+9 more

265
May 28, 2026
Windstar Cruises
17 Nights

17 Nights  MediterraneanStar Collector: Sicilian Circumnavigation & Monaco...

Port: Rome • Bastia • Monaco • Saint-Tropez • Portofino • Elba • Rome • Syracuse • Gozo+7 more

265
May 21, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanRome & Prix Du Monde Of Monaco

Port: Rome • Bastia • Monaco • Saint-Tropez • Portofino • Elba • Rome

265
May 21, 2026
Windstar Cruises
25 Nights

25 Nights  MediterraneanStar Collector: Scillian And Andalusian Sunshine

Port: Rome • Syracuse • Gozo • Malta • Porto Empedocle • Trapani • Lipari • Sorrento+16 more

265
May 28, 2026
Windstar Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  MediterraneanStar Collector: The Adriatic, Italy, & Monaco's Pr...

Port: Venice • Rovinj • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Taormina • Sorrento • Rome • Bastia • Monaco+4 more

265
May 13, 2026
Windstar Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanClassic Italy & Dalmatian Coast

Port: Venice • Rovinj • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Taormina • Sorrento • Rome

265
May 13, 2026
Windstar Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanClassic Italy & Dalmatian Coast

Port: Rome • Sorrento • Taormina • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Rovinj • Venice

265
May 4, 2026
Windstar Cruises

