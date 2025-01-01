Find Windstar Star Legend May 2026 Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  MediterraneanStar Collector: Mediterranean Moments & Monuments

Port: Pireaus • Corinth • Delphi • Corfu • Argostoli • Taormina • Trapani • Sardinia • Barcelona+6 more

129
May 10, 2026
Windstar Cruises
8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanA Piece Of Greece, A Slice Of Sicily & The Corinth...

Port: Pireaus • Corinth • Delphi • Corfu • Argostoli • Taormina • Trapani • Sardinia • Barcelona

129
May 10, 2026
Windstar Cruises
24 Nights

24 Nights  GreeceStar Collector: Grecian Gems And Spanish Charms

Port: Istanbul • Myrina • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Bodrum • Santorini • Delphi • Corinth • Pireaus+14 more

129
May 2, 2026
Windstar Cruises
8 Nights

8 Nights  Baltic SeaConnoisseur’s Delight: Northern Spain & Portugal

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Vigo • Gijon • Bilbao • Bordeaux

129
May 26, 2026
Windstar Cruises
8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanMoroccan Markets & Iberian Icons

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Malaga • Tangier • Cádiz • Lisbon

129
May 18, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

25 Nights

25 Nights  Baltic SeaStar Collector: Atlantic Europe: Northern Spain, W...

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Vigo • Gijon • Bilbao • Bordeaux • La Rochelle-La Pallice • Saint-Malo+11 more

129
May 26, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

15 Nights  Baltic SeaStar Collector: Palates & Palettes Of Northern Spa...

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Vigo • Gijon • Bilbao • Bordeaux • La Rochelle-La Pallice • Saint-Malo+3 more

129
May 26, 2026
Windstar Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  GreeceStar Collector: Aegean & Bosporus Escapades

Port: Istanbul • Myrina • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Bodrum • Santorini • Delphi • Corinth • Pireaus+8 more

129
May 2, 2026
Windstar Cruises

24 Nights

24 Nights  MediterraneanStar Collector: Greek Beaches, Italian Isles & Ibe...

Port: Pireaus • Corinth • Delphi • Corfu • Argostoli • Taormina • Trapani • Sardinia • Barcelona+11 more

129
May 10, 2026
Windstar Cruises

