Find Costa Fascinosa May 2026 Cruises

Powered by AI

We found you 19 cruises

Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Balcony Cabin (Photo: Costa Cruises)
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Dining
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Activity/Entertainment
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Rome • Naples • Palermo • Tunis • Malta • Catania

117
May 29, 2026
Costa Cruises
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Balcony Cabin (Photo: Costa Cruises)
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Dining
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Activity/Entertainment
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Rome • Naples • Palermo • Tunis • Malta • Catania • Taranto+3 more

117
May 29, 2026
Costa Cruises
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Balcony Cabin (Photo: Costa Cruises)
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Dining
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Activity/Entertainment
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Rome • Naples • Palermo • Tunis • Malta • Catania • Taranto

117
May 31, 2026
Costa Cruises
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Balcony Cabin (Photo: Costa Cruises)
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Dining
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Activity/Entertainment
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa

3 Nights

3 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Barcelona

117
Costa Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Barcelona

117
Costa Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Marseille • Genoa • Rome • Catania • Pireaus • Crete • Mykonos • Santorini • Malta • Ibiza+2 more

117
May 16, 2026
Costa Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Rome • Naples • Palermo • Tunis • Malta • Catania • Taranto • Argostoli • Mykonos+1 more

117
May 31, 2026
Costa Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Rome • Naples • Palermo • Tunis • Malta • Catania • Taranto

117
May 29, 2026
Costa Cruises

3 Nights

3 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Marseille • Genoa • Barcelona • Marseille

117
Costa Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Rome • Catania • Pireaus • Crete • Mykonos • Santorini • Malta+2 more

117
May 15, 2026
Costa Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Catania • Pireaus • Crete • Mykonos • Santorini • Malta • Ibiza • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa+6 more

117
May 19, 2026
Costa Cruises

6 Nights

6 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Rome • Naples • Palermo • Tunis • Malta • Catania

117
May 31, 2026
Costa Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Rome • Catania • Pireaus • Crete • Mykonos • Santorini • Malta • Ibiza • Barcelona+2 more

117
May 17, 2026
Costa Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Marseille • Genoa • Rome • Naples • Palermo • Tunis • Malta • Catania • Taranto

117
May 30, 2026
Costa Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Marseille • Genoa • Rome • Naples • Palermo • Tunis • Malta • Catania • Taranto • Argostoli+2 more

117
May 30, 2026
Costa Cruises

Related Cruises

Costa Fascinosa Cruises to Europe

Costa Fascinosa Cruises to Europe

Costa Fascinosa Cruises to the Mediterranean

Costa Fascinosa Cruises to the Mediterranean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.