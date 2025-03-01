Find Avalon View May 2026 Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllFestive Time On The Romantic Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Mainz • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

21
Avalon Waterways
16 Nights

16 Nights  Europe - AllRhine & Rhône Revealed With 2 Nights In French Riv...

Port: Holland • Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Black Forest • Basel+7 more

21
May 26, 2026
Avalon Waterways
9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllFestive Time On The Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights I...

Port: Holland • Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel+1 more

21
Avalon Waterways
9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllFestive Time On The Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights I...

Port: Luzern • Breisach • Strasbourg • Mainz • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

21
Avalon Waterways
21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllEuropean Masterpiece: The Rhine, Seine And Rhône R...

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam • Paris+13 more

21
May 5, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite

23 Nights

23 Nights  Europe - AllVineyards, Chateaux & Bordeaux With 2 Nights In Lu...

Port: Luzern • Breisach • Strasbourg • Mainz • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam • Paris+10 more

21
May 17, 2026
Avalon Waterways

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllRhine & Rhône Revealed For Wine Lovers

Port: Holland • Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Black Forest • Basel+5 more

21
Avalon Waterways

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllTimeless Rivers Of Europe: The Rhine And Seine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam • Paris+6 more

21
Avalon Waterways

23 Nights

23 Nights  Europe - AllEuropean Masterpiece: The Rhine, Seine & Rhône Rev...

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam • Paris+14 more

21
May 19, 2026
Avalon Waterways

25 Nights

25 Nights  Europe - AllEuropean Masterpiece: The Rhine, Seine And Rhône R...

Port: Luzern • Breisach • Strasbourg • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam • Paris+14 more

21
May 17, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllVineyards, Chateaux & Bordeaux

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Mainz • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam • Paris+10 more

21
May 19, 2026
Avalon Waterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllFestive Time On The Romantic Rhine

Port: Holland • Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

21
Avalon Waterways

23 Nights

23 Nights  Europe - AllEuropean Masterpiece: The Rhine, Seine And Rhône R...

Port: Luzern • Breisach • Strasbourg • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam • Paris+13 more

21
May 3, 2026
Avalon Waterways

16 Nights

16 Nights  Europe - AllTimeless Rivers Of Europe: The Rhine And Seine Wit...

Port: Luzern • Breisach • Strasbourg • Mainz • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam • Paris+6 more

21
Avalon Waterways

