May 2026 Cruises from Whittier

We found you 4 cruises

Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Garden Cafe on Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Cabin
Norwegian Jade

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Southbound Whittier

Port: Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Icy Strait • Juneau • Skagway • Ketchikan • Inside Passage+1 more

2,095
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam Cabins
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Dining
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Casino (Photo: Holland America)
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

998
May 24, 2026
Holland America Line
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam Cabins
Westerdam
Westerdam Dining
Westerdam
Westerdam Activity/Entertainment
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

1,145
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit
Aqualina on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
White Night Deck Party on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Club Spa Suite on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

11 Nights

11 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Whittier • Valdez • Hubbard Glacier • Haines • Icy Strait • Sitka • Ketchikan • Klawock+3 more

169
May 21, 2026
Azamara
