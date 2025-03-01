May 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Hubbard Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Ketchikan+2 more

2,266
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Seattle

780
May 15, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
5 Nights

5 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • Los Angeles

163
May 15, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord • Whittier

998
Holland America Line
7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Inside Passage Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan+2 more

1,682
May 24, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

3 Nights

3 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle • Victoria • Vancouver

205
May 6, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

580
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Inside Passage Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Ketchikan • Prince Rupert • Vancouver

1,682
May 31, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

41
May 21, 2026
Silversea

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Ketchikan+2 more

2,266
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Northbound Whittier

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier+1 more

2,095
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord • Whittier+6 more

998
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

915
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Northbound Glacier

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

2,525
Celebrity Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord • Whittier+6 more

1,145
Holland America Line

