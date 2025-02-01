May 2026 Cruises from Tokyo

20 Nights

20 Nights  TranspacificTranspacific Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Aormori • Hakodate • Kushiro • Kodiak • Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Wrangell+2 more

827
May 6, 2026
Oceania Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hakodate • Niigata • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Kochi • Shimizu • Tokyo

941
May 18, 2026
Princess Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Toba • Osaka • Hiroshima • Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki • Shimizu+1 more

941
May 8, 2026
Princess Cruises
9 Nights

9 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Toba • Kochi • Aburatsu • Nagasaki • Pusan • Shimizu • Tokyo

941
May 28, 2026
Princess Cruises
22 Nights

22 Nights  AsiaNorth Pacific Passage

Port: Tokyo • Tsugaro • Hokkaido • Okhotsk • Bering Sea • Dutch Harbor • Gulf of Alaska+9 more

269
May 6, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Nights

22 Nights  AsiaNorth Pacific Passage

Port: Tokyo • Tsugaro • Hokkaido • Okhotsk • Pacific Ocean • Dutch Harbor • Gulf of Alaska+9 more

636
May 25, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaBest Of Japan & South Korea

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • Fukuoka • Pusan • Seoul

1,762
May 14, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaBest Of Japan - Golden Week

Port: Tokyo • Osaka • Kochi • Hiroshima • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Shimizu • Tokyo

1,762
May 2, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

23 Nights

23 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Aormori • Kodiak • Whittier • Valdez • Hubbard Glacier • Haines • Icy Strait • Sitka+5 more

169
May 9, 2026
Azamara

12 Nights

12 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Aormori • Kodiak • Whittier

169
May 9, 2026
Azamara
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

17 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hitachinaka • Miyako Island • Hakodate • Aormori • Kushiro • Pacific Ocean • Kodiak+6 more

282
May 3, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Toba • Osaka • Hiroshima • Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki • Shimizu+9 more

941
May 8, 2026
Princess Cruises

19 Nights

19 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hakodate • Niigata • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Kochi • Shimizu • Tokyo • Toba+6 more

941
May 18, 2026
Princess Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  AsiaCsy-011-260509

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Okinawa • Charlottetown • Beppu • Kochi • Yokohama

27
May 9, 2026
Crystal

17 Nights

17 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Toba • Kochi • Aburatsu • Nagasaki • Pusan • Shimizu • Tokyo • Nagasaki • Pusan+3 more

941
May 28, 2026
Princess Cruises

