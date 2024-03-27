May 2026 Cruises from San Diego

Powered by AI

We found you 4 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam
Zaandam Dining
Zaandam
Zaandam Activity/Entertainment
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • Vancouver

580
May 2, 2026
Holland America Line
Disney Wonder departing New Orleans (Photo: Disney Cruise Line)
Disney Wonder
Disney Wonder Cabins
Disney Wonder
Animator's Palace on Disney Wonder (Photo/Aaron Saunders)
Disney Wonder
Disney Wonder characters (Photo/Aaron Saunders)
Disney Wonder
The atrium functions as the heart of Disney Wonder (Photo/Aaron Saunders)
Disney Wonder

3 Nights

3 Nights  Mexican RivieraBaja Mexico Cruise

Port: San Diego • Ensenada • San Diego

587
May 4, 2026
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Wonder departing New Orleans (Photo: Disney Cruise Line)
Disney Wonder
Disney Wonder Cabins
Disney Wonder
Animator's Palace on Disney Wonder (Photo/Aaron Saunders)
Disney Wonder
Disney Wonder characters (Photo/Aaron Saunders)
Disney Wonder
The atrium functions as the heart of Disney Wonder (Photo/Aaron Saunders)
Disney Wonder

3 Nights

3 Nights  Mexican RivieraBaja Mexico Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • Ensenada • San Diego

587
May 1, 2026
Disney Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Volendam
Volendam
Volendam Cabins
Volendam
Volendam Dining
Volendam
Volendam Activity/Entertainment
Volendam
Volendam
Volendam

14 Nights

14 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: San Diego • Manzanillo • Puerto Chiapas • Acajutla • Fuerte Amador • Panama Canal+3 more

605
May 3, 2026
Holland America Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

May 2026 Cruises from Miami

May 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
May 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

May 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
May 2026 Cruises from Florida

May 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.