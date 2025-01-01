May 2026 Cruises from Rome

The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade in the SeaPlex on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas Cabins
Odyssey of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanGreek Isles Cruise

Port: Rome • Santorini • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Naples • Rome

149
Royal Caribbean International
Celebrity Ascent (Photo/Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's redesigned Le Voyage restaurant by celebrity chef Daniel Daniel Boulud (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
A rendering of the redesigned Art Gallery on Celebrity Ascent (Photo: Celebrity Ascent)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's glamorous new casino featuring a palette of red and gold (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanItaly, Greece & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • Taormina • Katakolon • Corfu • Dubrovnik • Split • Naples • Rome

79
May 15, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica Cabins
Nautica
Nautica Dining
Nautica
Nautica Activity/Entertainment
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Positano • Palermo • Olbia • Bastia • Piombino • Florence • Villefranche+3 more

429
May 22, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter (Photo: Viking)
Viking Jupiter
CC Viking Jupiter Main Pool Covered
Viking Jupiter

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanIconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

474
May 13, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanBest Of Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • La Spezia • Positano • Taormina • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Zadar • Ravenna

1,867
May 18, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Rome • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Santorini • Naples • Rome

1,933
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanGreek Isles & Italy Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Santorini • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Pireaus

1,584
May 25, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanEastern Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Salerno • Catania • Corfu • Kotor • Split • Koper • Ravenna

2,639
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanItalian Riviera & France

Port: Rome • Naples • La Spezia • Portofino • Villefranche • Marseille • Barcelona

2,355
May 5, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Santorini • Kusadasi • Katakolon • Rome • Corfu • Dubrovnik • Kotor+2 more

205
May 26, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Ibiza • Palermo • Rome

46
Costa Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome

46
Costa Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Katakolon • Chania • Kusadasi • Santorini • Naples • Rome

205
May 11, 2026
Princess Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanGreek Isles & Italy

Port: Rome • Salerno • Catania • Malta • Pireaus • Santorini • Kusadasi • Istanbul

137
May 27, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Chania • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Pireaus • Santorini • Corfu • Taormina+1 more

122
Princess Cruises

