May 2026 Cruises from Reykjavik

We found you 8 cruises

Le Bellot (Image: Ponant)
Le Bellot
Le Bellot (Image: Ponant)
Le Bellot

7 Nights

7 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Surtsey Island • Heimaey • Grundarfjordur • Grimsey • Akureyri • Isafjord+1 more

4
May 25, 2026
Ponant
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star Cabins
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star Dining
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Stars Theater (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Star

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Iceland

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri • Maloy • Leirvik • Invergordon • Edinburgh • Southampton

2,638
May 21, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
MS Fridtjof Nansen (Photo: Oscar Farrera/Hurtigruten)
Fridtjof Nansen

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaIceland Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Isafjord • Akureyri • Husavik • Bakkargerdi • Heimaey+1 more

14
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
Silver Endeavour (Photo/Silversea Cruises)
Silver Endeavour
Crystal Endeavor Marina Interior (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Endeavour
Crystal Endeavor Submarine (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Endeavour
The Solarium aboard Crystal Endeavor (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Endeavour
Silver Endeavour (Photo/Silversea Cruises)
Silver Endeavour

13 Nights

13 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Vigur Island • Akureyri • Veidleysufjordur • Husavik • Braubach+5 more

11
May 15, 2026
Silversea Expeditions
14 Nights

14 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Denmark Strait • Blosseville Coast • Ittoqqortoormiit • Northeast Greenland+3 more

9
May 14, 2026
Ponant
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

16 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Denmark Strait • Ammassalik Fjord • Ittoqqortoormiit • Northeast Greenland+5 more

9
May 28, 2026
Ponant

10 Nights

10 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Denmark Strait • Ammassalik Region • Denmark Strait • Reykjavik

9
May 4, 2026
Ponant
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  ArcticOdyssey Of Lights: From Iceland To The Lofoten Isl...

Port: Reykjavik • Dynjandi • Isafjord • Grimsey • Hrisey • Husavik • Bodo • Cruising • Reine+2 more

91
May 29, 2026
Swan Hellenic Cruises

