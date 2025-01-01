May 2026 Cruises from Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean's second Icon-class ship is under construction in Meyer Turku shipyard (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Star of the Seas
Icon of the Seas' stern (Rendering: Royal Caribbean)
Star of the Seas
Icon of the Seas will be a true amuseument park at sea (Rendering: Royal Caribbean)
Star of the Seas
The Cove Pool aboard Icon of the Seas (Rendering: Royal Caribbean)
Star of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • St. Thomas • San Juan • Labadee • Port Canaveral

May 3, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean's second Icon-class ship is under construction in Meyer Turku shipyard (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Star of the Seas
Icon of the Seas' stern (Rendering: Royal Caribbean)
Star of the Seas
Icon of the Seas will be a true amuseument park at sea (Rendering: Royal Caribbean)
Star of the Seas
The Cove Pool aboard Icon of the Seas (Rendering: Royal Caribbean)
Star of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Perfect Day at CocoCay • San Juan • St. Maarten • Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean International
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas Cabins
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas Dining
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - Southern8 Nt Southern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Curacao • Aruba • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

2,247
May 15, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
MSC Seashore (Image: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore (Image: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore atrium
MSC Seashore
Pirate Aquapark on MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore Jungle Pool
MSC Seashore

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • Port Canaveral

296
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises

3 Nights

3 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Port Canaveral

296
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Roatan • Cozumel • Celebration Key • Port Canaveral

217
Carnival Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Perfect Day at CocoCay • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Port Canaveral

May 24, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Labadee • Falmouth • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

2,247
May 23, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

Disney Cruise Line
6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - AllEastern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Celebration Key • Half Moon Cay • Amber Cove • Port Canaveral

1,090
Carnival Cruise Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Curacao • Aruba • Celebration Key • Port Canaveral

1,090
May 16, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Port Canaveral • San Juan • Amber Cove+2 more

2,820
May 24, 2026
Princess Cruises
4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas

Port: Port Canaveral • Half Moon Cay • Celebration Key • Port Canaveral

1,391
Carnival Cruise Line

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

2,820
May 11, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllEastern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Nassau • Celebration Key • Port Canaveral

217
Carnival Cruise Line

