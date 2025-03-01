May 2026 Cruises from Paris

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Paris • Cherbourg • Dunkirk • Brugge • Amsterdam • Dover • Torbay • Southampton

860
May 24, 2026
Oceania Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Paris • New York

1,402
May 1, 2026
Cunard Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Idi

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllCities Of Light

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel • Cochem • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wurzburg • Wachau+3 more

210
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Alsvin

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllCities Of Light

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel • Cochem • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wurzburg • Wachau+3 more

185
Viking River Cruises
11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllParis To The Swiss Alps

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel • Cochem • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Mainz • Speyer+3 more

76
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllParis To Normandy

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris

116
Avalon Waterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllParis & Normandy

Port: Paris • Vernon • Rouen • Caudebec • Rouen • Versailles • Paris

24
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles W...

Port: Paris • Metz • Mosel • Bernkastel-Kues • Cochem • Cologne • Amsterdam

102
May 8, 2026
Avalon Waterways

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllBurgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris & 2 Nig...

Port: Paris • Beaune • Dijon • Paris • Tournus • Lyon • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Avignon • Arles • Nice+1 more

78
May 31, 2026
Avalon Waterways

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllParis To The Swiss Alps

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel • Cochem • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Mainz • Speyer+3 more

120
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllParis & The Heart Of Normandy

Port: Paris • La Roche-Guyon • Vernon • Normandy • Rouen • Normandy • Les Andelys • Paris

41
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllParis & The Heart Of Normandy

Port: Paris • La Roche-Guyon • Vernon • Normandy • Rouen • Normandy • Les Andelys • Paris

50
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllHighlights Of Normandy & The Seine

Port: Paris • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Rouen • Honfleur • Caudebec • Vernon • Paris

81
May 3, 2026
Scenic River

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllParis & Normandy

Port: Paris • Les Andelys • Le Havre • Rouen • Vernon • Paris

60
AmaWaterways

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - AllActive & Discovery On The Seine

Port: Paris • Le Havre • Normandy • Rouen • Les Andelys • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris

116
May 4, 2026
Avalon Waterways

