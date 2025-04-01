May 2026 Cruises from Nice

Emerald Liberte (Photo: Emerald Waterways)
Emerald Liberte

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllSensations Of Lyon & Provence

Port: Nice • Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Lyon • Burgundy • Lyon

Emerald River Cruises
Silver Shadow (Photo: Silversea)
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow Cabins
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow Dining
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow Activity/Entertainment
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Nice • Florence • Porto Santo Stefano • Rome • Malta • Taormina • Salerno • Ponza • Elba+2 more

May 2, 2026
Silversea
Silver Shadow (Photo: Silversea)
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow Cabins
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow Dining
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow Activity/Entertainment
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Nice • Saint-Tropez • Corsica • Alghero • Valencia • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca+5 more

May 26, 2026
Silversea
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse UK
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse II rendering (Photo/Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II
The Balcony Suite on Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllPortofino To Monaco During The Grand Prix

Port: Nice • Portofino • Antibes • Monaco • Nice

May 21, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean
9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllSensations Of Lyon And Provence & Paris

Port: Nice • Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Lyon • Burgundy • Lyon+1 more

Emerald River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Nights

20 Nights  Europe - AllNice To Lisbon & Discover The Rivers Of France & P...

Port: Nice • Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Lyon • Burgundy • Porto+7 more

May 13, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllDiscover The Rivers Of France & Portugal

Port: Nice • Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Lyon • Burgundy • Porto+5 more

May 16, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

6 Nights

6 Nights  Europe - AllRiviera Gems: Corsica And Elba Unveiled

Port: Nice • Saint-Tropez • Calvi • Elba • Portofino • Monaco • Nice

May 25, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Nice • Florence • Porto Santo Stefano • Rome • Malta • Taormina • Salerno • Ponza • Elba+2 more

May 14, 2026
Silversea

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Nice • Portofino • Menton • Antibes • Cannes • Saint-Tropez • Caracas • Nice

Ponant

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Nice • Saint-Florent • Corsica • Roccapina, Corsica • Calvi • Nice

May 30, 2026
Ponant

17 Nights

17 Nights  Europe - AllDiscover The Rivers Of France & Portugal & Lisbon

Port: Nice • Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Lyon • Burgundy • Porto+7 more

May 16, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllMediterranean Wonders: French & Italian Rivieras

Port: Nice • Cannes • Menton • Portovenere • Florence • Bastia • Sardinia • Rome

May 31, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllItaly In Depth - Cruise & Land Journey

Port: Nice • Cannes • Menton • Portovenere • Florence • Bastia • Sardinia • Rome • Florence • Rapallo+1 more

May 31, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Nice • Elba • Corsica • Sardinia • Palermo • Sicily • Syracuse • Malta

May 25, 2026
Ponant

