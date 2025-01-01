May 2026 Cruises from Naples

Powered by AI

We found you 2 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Divina
MSC Divina
MSC Divina Balcony Cabin (Photo: Cruise Critic)
MSC Divina
MSC Divina Dining
MSC Divina
MSC Divina Activity/Entertainment
MSC Divina
MSC Divina
MSC Divina

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Naples • Rome • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Santorini • Naples

1,933
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
M S C World Europa with her signature 90 degree plumb bow
MSC World Europa
Chef's Garden Kitchen on MSC World Europa
MSC World Europa
MSC World Europa Aquapark (Photo by Adam Coulter)
MSC World Europa
Infinite Ocean view cabins with a panoramic sliding window
MSC World Europa
Art projection on MSC World Europa in Doha (Photo Kerry Spencer)
MSC World Europa

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Naples • Taormina • Malta • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Naples

81
MSC Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

May 2026 Cruises from Miami

May 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
May 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

May 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
May 2026 Cruises from Florida

May 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.