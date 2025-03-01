May 2026 Cruises from Lisbon

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Other

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Cádiz • Motril • Gibraltar • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

3,081
Norwegian Cruise Line
Avalon Alegria Panorama Suite (Rendering: Avalon Waterways)
Avalon Alegria
Avalon Alegria Panorama Suite (Rendering: Avalon Waterways)
Avalon Alegria

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllVida Portugal: Vineyards & Villages Along The Dour...

Port: Lisbon • Sintra • Coimbra • Porto • Portugal • Pocinho • Spain • Douro • Porto • Porto

8
Avalon Waterways
Viking Osfrid (Photo: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Osfrid
TA Viking Osfrid Reception
Viking Osfrid
TA Viking Osfrid Observation Lounge
Viking Osfrid
CC Viking Osfrid Veranda Suite
Viking Osfrid

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal's River Of Gold

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Pinhao • Douro • Barca d’Alva • Salamanca • Pinhao • Regua+1 more

67
Viking River Cruises
Scenic Azure
Scenic Azure

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Douro With Lisbon & Madrid

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Pinhao • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Madrid

99
May 27, 2026
Scenic River
8 Nights

8 Nights  Baltic SeaConnoisseur’s Delight: Northern Spain & Portugal

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Vigo • Gijon • Bilbao • Bordeaux

129
May 26, 2026
Windstar Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal's River Of Gold

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Pinhao • Douro • Barca d’Alva • Salamanca • Pinhao • Regua+1 more

80
Viking River Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal's River Of Gold

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Pinhao • Douro • Barca d’Alva • Salamanca • Pinhao • Regua+1 more

28
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllLisbon & Secrets Of The Douro

Port: Lisbon • Obidos • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

132
Emerald River Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal To Ireland: The History & Traditions Of E...

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Ferrol • Aviles • Bilbao • Pasajes • Bordeaux • Concarneau+2 more

70
May 12, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanLisbon To Rome

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Puerto Banus • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Saint-Tropez+3 more

29
May 9, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Porto • La Coruna • Gijon • Bilbao • St. Jean de Luz • Bordeaux • Saint-Malo+2 more

860
May 12, 2026
Oceania Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Douro With Lisbon

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Pinhao • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

99
May 27, 2026
Scenic River

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllUnforgettable Douro With Lisbon

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Salamanca • Pinhao • Porto • Porto

99
Scenic River

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Porto • La Coruna • Bilbao • Pauillac • Paris • Dunkirk • Brugge • Southampton

253
May 16, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Vigo • Bilbao • Bordeaux • Sur • Belle Ile • Saint-Malo • St. Peter Port+1 more

114
May 8, 2026
Ponant

