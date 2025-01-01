May 2026 Cruises from Iquitos

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Avalon Visionary
Avalon Visionary

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - AllActive & Discovery On The Danube With 1 Night In B...

Port: Budapest • Passau • Visegrad • Vienna • Durnstein • Grein • Engelhartszell+1 more

83
May 26, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Radiance (Photo: Emerald Waterways)
Emerald Radiance

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro & Madrid

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Porto • Madrid

132
May 30, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
Avalon Visionary
Avalon Visionary

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Regensburg • Prague

83
May 11, 2026
Avalon Waterways
E G18 Deluxe Oceanview R (1)
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Magic Carpet2 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Eden1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 The Retreat Sundeck1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Aerials Night F L L213 E X T New Sky (1)
Celebrity Edge

8 Nights

8 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Hilo • Kailua • Vancouver

780
May 7, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Hubbard Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Ketchikan+2 more

2,266
Celebrity Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • Vancouver

580
May 2, 2026
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Seattle

780
May 15, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  South PacificTahiti & Moorea Culture Through Cuisine Cruise Tou...

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti

132
Windstar Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  South PacificTahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Air + Hotel Package F...

Port: Los Angeles • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

132
May 9, 2026
Windstar Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Inside Passage • Victoria • Seattle

780
Celebrity Cruises

5 Nights

5 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Baltimore • King's Wharf • Baltimore

1,225
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,384
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

62
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllGems Of The Danube

Port: Regensburg • Passau • Emmersdorf • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

165
May 11, 2026
Scenic River

5 Nights

5 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • Los Angeles

163
May 15, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

