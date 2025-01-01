May 2026 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

Emerald Harmony on the Mekong (Photo: Ashley Kosciolek/Cruise Critic)
Emerald Harmony

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaWonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Cho Gao • Ben Tre • Sa Dec • Cu Lao Gien • Evergreen Island • Phnom Penh+1 more

32
May 7, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit

10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaLuxury Mekong And Temple Discovery Cruise

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham+2 more

76
Scenic River
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaTreasures Of The Mekong

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham+2 more

76
Scenic River
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit

15 Nights

15 Nights  AsiaJourney Along The Mekong

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham+3 more

76
May 17, 2026
Scenic River
