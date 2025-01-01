May 2026 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

We found you 23 cruises

Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection Cabins
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection Dining
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasKey West & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

2,043
May 18, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection Cabins
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection Dining
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasKey West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,043
May 4, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Cabins
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Dining
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Activity/Entertainment
Regal Princess
Regal Princess
Regal Princess

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Fort Lauderdale

1,826
May 9, 2026
Princess Cruises
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Cabins
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Dining
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Activity/Entertainment
Regal Princess
Regal Princess
Regal Princess

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • San Juan • St. Thomas • Fort Lauderdale

1,826
May 23, 2026
Princess Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  World Cruise8 Nt Fort Lauderdale To Cape Liberty

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Grand Turk • Bayonne

2,134
May 2, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - Southern8 Nt Southern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Aruba • Cabo Rojo • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

3,165
May 16, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasKey West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,043
May 25, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Perfect Day at CocoCay+1 more

3,165
May 30, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Castaway Cay • Fort Lauderdale

Disney Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Belize City • Roatan • Fort Lauderdale

1,826
Princess Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Lookout Cay • Castaway Cay • Fort Lauderdale

Disney Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • San Juan • St. Thomas • Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel+3 more

1,826
May 23, 2026
Princess Cruises

3 Nights

3 Nights  BahamasKey West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,043
Celebrity Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Norfolk • Boston • Portland • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown • Quebec City+1 more

605
May 17, 2026
Holland America Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

3,165
May 2, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

Related Cruises

May 2026 Cruises from Miami

May 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
May 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

May 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
May 2026 Cruises from Florida

May 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 24th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.