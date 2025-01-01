May 2026 Cruises from Cape Town

We found you 5 cruises

Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Cabins
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Dining
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

22 Nights

22 Nights  AfricaAfrica-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Principe Island • Abidjan • Dakar • Cape Verde+5 more

2,194
May 10, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta Cabins
Regatta
Regatta Dining
Regatta
Regatta Activity/Entertainment
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

24 Nights

24 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Principe Island • Lome • Takoradi • Abidjan+6 more

454
May 31, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Onward (Photo: Azamara)
Azamara Onward
Aqualina on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Onward
White Night Deck Party on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Onward
The Club Ocean Suite on Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Onward

17 Nights

17 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Jamestown • Cape Verde • Gran Canaria

88
May 11, 2026
Azamara
Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
CC Seven Seas Mariner Casino
Seven Seas Mariner
CC Seven Seas Mariner Rail Deck Chairs
Seven Seas Mariner

35 Nights

35 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Luanda • Atlantic Ocean+21 more

411
May 9, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
23 Nights

23 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Luanda • Atlantic Ocean+14 more

411
May 9, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

