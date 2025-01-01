May 2026 Cruises from Piraeus

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllGreek Island Glow

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Rhodes • Bodrum • Mykonos • Pireaus

1,313
Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite
7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanAncient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Pireaus • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Canakkale • Istanbul

1,607
May 3, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanBest Of Greece & Turkey Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Thessaloniki • Istanbul • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Santorini • Mykonos • Pireaus

1,692
May 11, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanBest Of Greece Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Thessaloniki • Pireaus

1,692
May 22, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Corfu • Taormina • Barcelona

122
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Other

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Split • Koper • Ravenna

2,435
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Istanbul • Izmir • Volos • Mykonos • Santorini • Pireaus

172
Costa Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Volos • Istanbul • Izmir • Mykonos • Santorini • Pireaus

172
May 8, 2026
Costa Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Izmir • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Pireaus

470
May 24, 2026
MSC Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Pireaus

470
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Kusadasi • Dardanelles Strait • Istanbul • Mykonos • Chania • Katakolon+3 more

1,120
May 3, 2026
Holland America Line

11 Nights

11 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Cesme • Aghios Nikolaos • Catania • Sorrento • Rome • Florence • Villefranche+3 more

850
May 10, 2026
Azamara

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanBest Of Greece Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Thessaloniki • Pireaus

1,692
May 30, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Kefalonia • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Bari • Corfu • Katakolon • Pireaus

38
May 2, 2026
Celestyal Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanGreece, Turkey & Cyprus Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Kavala • Thessaloniki • Rhodes • Limassol • Kusadasi • Santorini • Mykonos+1 more

1,692
May 1, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

