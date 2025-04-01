May 2026 Cruises from Anchorage

Powered by AI

We found you 12 cruises

Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Cabins
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Dining
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Southbound Glacier

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Inside Passage+1 more

2,525
Celebrity Cruises
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Garden Cafe on Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Cabin
Norwegian Jade

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Southbound Whittier

Port: Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Icy Strait • Juneau • Skagway • Ketchikan • Inside Passage+1 more

2,095
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess
Coral Princess Cabins
Coral Princess
Coral Princess Activity/Entertainment
Coral Princess
Coral Princess
Coral Princess

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Anchorage • Hubbard Glacier • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

1,041
May 27, 2026
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam Cabins
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Dining
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Casino (Photo: Holland America)
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

998
May 24, 2026
Holland America Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Alaska7 Nt Southbound Alaska & Hubbard Glacier

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Vancouver

776
May 22, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Anchorage • Hubbard Glacier • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

1,633
May 23, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Anchorage • Hubbard Glacier • Glacier Bay • Icy Strait • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

205
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Anchorage • Hubbard Glacier • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

1,251
May 20, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Ketchikan • Inside Passage • Vancouver

41
Silversea

12 Nights

12 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seward • College Fjord • Icy Bay • Cruising • Haines • Henry • Tracy Arm • Klawock+4 more

14
May 11, 2026
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

1,145
Holland America Line

11 Nights

11 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Whittier • Valdez • Hubbard Glacier • Haines • Icy Strait • Sitka • Ketchikan • Klawock+3 more

169
May 21, 2026
Azamara

Related Cruises

May 2026 Cruises from Miami

May 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
May 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

May 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
May 2026 Cruises from Florida

May 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.