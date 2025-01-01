May 2026 Cruises from Amsterdam

Viking Vili
Viking Vili
Vili
Viking Vili
C C Longship Budapest Horiz1 Longships
Viking Vili
CC Viking Vili Veranda Suite
Viking Vili
Viking Vili TA Listings Page Image.
Viking Vili

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllGrand European Tour

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wachau • Miltenberg • Wurzburg+10 more

125
May 8, 2026
Viking River Cruises
Viking Kara
Viking Kara
CC Viking Kara Dining
Viking Kara
TA Viking Kara Bar and Lounge
Viking Kara
TA Viking Kara Veranda Suite
Viking Kara

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

218
Viking River Cruises
TA Viking Sigrun
Viking Sigrun
TA Viking Sigrun Restaurant
Viking Sigrun
TA Viking Sigrun Aquavit Terrace
Viking Sigrun
TA Viking Sigrun Veranda Suite
Viking Sigrun

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

62
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
E C Aerial Miami433 R
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse Cabins
Celebrity Eclipse
C E L E C Tuscan
Celebrity Eclipse
06 Hideaway 3644 R
Celebrity Eclipse
C E L E C Pool Deck
Celebrity Eclipse

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaBest Of Scandinavia Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Oslo • Skagen • Stockholm • Tallinn • Helsinki • Copenhagen • Amsterdam

2,000
May 21, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

256
Viking River Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllSplendours Of Europe

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg+5 more

185
May 30, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Castles & Swiss Alps

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Basel

77
May 19, 2026
AmaWaterways

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllHolland & Belgium

Port: Amsterdam • Hoorn • Dordrecht • Rotterdam • Kinderdijk • Wesel • Nijmegen • Maastricht+1 more

218
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaBritish Isles Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Cobh • Dublin • Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast • Greenock • Inverness+1 more

2,000
May 9, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

178
Viking River Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllRomantic Rhine & Moselle

Port: Amsterdam • Utrecht • Veere • Antwerp • Arnhem • Dusseldorf • Cochem • Bernkastel • Koblenz+5 more

125
Scenic River

17 Nights

17 Nights  Europe - AllSplendours Of Europe & Prague

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg+6 more

187
May 2, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllRhine & Moselle Fairytales

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Lahnstein • Cochem • Trier • Bernkastel • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen+3 more

77
May 1, 2026
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

68
Viking River Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles W...

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Cochem • Bernkastel-Kues • Remich • Luxembourg City+1 more

102
May 3, 2026
Avalon Waterways

