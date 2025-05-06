  • Newsletter
May 2025 River Cruises

May 2025 River Cruises

We found you 307 cruises

Viking Baldur

14 Night
Grand European Tour

146 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Kvasir

9 Night
Holland & Belgium

211 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Idi

11 Night
Cities Of Light

189 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Viking Sigyn

7 Night
Rhine Getaway

59 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Grand European Tour

141 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Grand European Tour

149 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Paris To Normandy

106 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Rhine Getaway

168 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Danube Waltz

185 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Paris To The Swiss Alps

101 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Rhine Getaway

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps

77 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Danube Waltz

185 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Rhine Getaway

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Paris To Normandy With 3 Nights In London

106 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

