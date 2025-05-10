Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Celebrity Apex May 2025 Cruises

Find Celebrity Apex May 2025 Cruises

We found you 4 cruises

7 Nights

Norwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Southampton • Nordfjordeid • Flam • Geiranger • Brugge • Southampton

230 reviews
May 10, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Norwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Southampton • Acajutla • Olden • Flam • Bergen • Southampton

230 reviews
May 3, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Best Of Scandinavia Cruise

Port: Southampton • Copenhagen • Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Visby • Southampton

230 reviews
May 25, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Norwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Olden • Geiranger • Alesund • Stavanger • Southampton

230 reviews
May 17, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

Celebrity Apex Cruises to Europe

Celebrity Apex Cruises to Europe

Celebrity Apex Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Celebrity Apex Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Celebrity Apex Cruises to Europe River

Celebrity Apex Cruises to Europe River

Celebrity Apex Cruises to Belgium

Celebrity Apex Cruises to Belgium

Celebrity Apex Cruises to Denmark

Celebrity Apex Cruises to Denmark

Celebrity Apex Cruises to Norway

Celebrity Apex Cruises to Norway

Celebrity Apex Cruises to Sweden

Celebrity Apex Cruises to Sweden

Celebrity Apex Cruises to UK

Celebrity Apex Cruises to UK

Celebrity Apex Cruises to Rhine River

Celebrity Apex Cruises to Rhine River

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 28th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.