May 2025 Cruises from Porto (Leixoes)

Scenic Azure
Scenic Azure

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Douro

Port: Porto • Pinhao • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

99
May 26, 2025
Scenic River
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Radiance (Photo: Emerald Waterways)
Emerald Radiance

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro & Lisbon

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Nazaré • Lisbon

132
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Radiance (Photo: Emerald Waterways)
Emerald Radiance

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

132
Emerald River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Radiance (Photo: Emerald Waterways)
Emerald Radiance

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro & Madrid

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Porto • Madrid

132
Emerald River Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllUnforgettable Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Salamanca • Pinhao • Porto • Porto

99
Scenic River

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDouro River Valley

Port: Porto • Regua • Pocinho • Salamanca • Barca d'Alva • Porto

10
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnticing Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Vega de Terrón • Pinhao • Regua • Porto

21
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllFlavors Of Portugal & Spain

Port: Porto • Regua • Pinhao • Barca d'Alva • Vega de Terrón

27
May 3, 2025
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllVida Portugal: Vineyards & Villages Along The Dour...

Port: Porto • Porto • Portugal • Pocinho • Spain • Douro • Porto • Porto

8
Avalon Waterways

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal, Spain & The Douro River Valley

Port: Porto • Regua • Pocinho • Salamanca • Barca d'Alva • Porto • Lisbon

10
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnticing Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Vega de Terrón • Pinhao • Regua • Porto

AmaWaterways

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllUnforgettable Douro With Madrid

Port: Porto • Regua • Salamanca • Pinhao • Porto • Madrid

99
May 16, 2025
Scenic River

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllHighlights Of The Douro Valley & Salamanca - Ms Ri...

Port: Porto • Pocinho • Salamanca • Pinhao • Lamego • Vila Nova de Gaia • Porto

Riviera River Cruises

