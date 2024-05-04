Overall we had a good time and thought the cruise was worth the money, but if you have extremely high expectations you may be disappointed.First time Regent cruise for us.

I absolutely loved it because the crew was so welcoming and friendly, the ship was very clean, food was fantastic, everything was well organized and professional.No way could we have seen and done so much in one week without Viking’s professional organized expertise.

It may be a bit pricier than some others, but well worth it.It's only eight years old, so very modern and well kept.

We enjoyed the first leg very much, big thanks to all the crew.I must say all the crew are very professional, helpful and very friendly.

