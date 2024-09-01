Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

March 2026 Luxury Cruises

We found you 117 cruises

21 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Sydney • Townsville • Cairns • Darwin • Komodo Island • Bali +1 more

813 reviews
Mar 30, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Southern Atlantic Crossing

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Atlantic Ocean • Rio de Janeiro • Atlantic Ocean • Recife +7 more

458 reviews
Mar 11, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
13 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: Iles des Saintes • Coquimbo • Iquique • Arica • Pisco • Lima • Fuerte Amador

738 reviews
Mar 2, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

15 Nights

Ocean Crossings

Port: Barbados • Lisbon

107 reviews
Mar 28, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
7 Nights

Europe's Winter Riviera

Port: Barcelona • Nice • Genoa • Florence • Rome

126 reviews
Mar 8, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Winter Italy And The Dalmatian Coast

Port: Venice • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Naples • Rome

126 reviews
Mar 23, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Roatan • Puerto Limon • Colon • Panama Canal +8 more

235 reviews
Mar 25, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Garibaldi • Chilean Fjords • Montanas Fjord • Chilean Fjords • Caleta Tortel +3 more

63 reviews
Mar 16, 2026
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia • Bora Bora +2 more

316 reviews
Mar 21, 2026
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hakodate • Sakata • Toyama • Maizuro • Sakaiminato • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kitakyushu +3 more

161 reviews
Mar 27, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Aitutaki • Rarotonga • Bora Bora • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia +2 more

316 reviews
Mar 28, 2026
View All Prices

15 Nights

Star Collector: Winter In Europe's Rivieras & Croa...

Port: Barcelona • Nice • Genoa • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Venice

126 reviews
Mar 8, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Bora Bora & Tahitian Nights Explorer

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Huahine • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Bahia d'Opunoha • Tahiti

169 reviews
Mar 9, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Richards Bay • Maputo • Toliara • Port Louis

412 reviews
Mar 24, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

Panama Canal & The Americas

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Iquique • Pacific Ocean • Lima • Pacific Ocean +8 more

192 reviews
Mar 26, 2026
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices

