Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

March 2026 Gourmet Food Cruises

March 2026 Gourmet Food Cruises

We found you 246 cruises

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,375 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Thailand & Vietnam Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

2,250 reviews
Mar 2, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,997 reviews
Mar 18, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Aitutaki • Rarotonga • Bora Bora • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia +2 more

316 reviews
Mar 28, 2026
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia • Bora Bora +2 more

316 reviews
Mar 21, 2026
View All Prices

11 Nights

Cities Of Light

Port: Prague • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Spessart • Wurzburg • Heidelberg • Mainz • Rudesheim +6 more

183 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Empires Of The Mediterranean

Port: Athens • Santorini • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Koper • Venice

2,066 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Mexico Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Manzanillo • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Francisco

1,997 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Cities Of Light

Port: Prague • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Spessart • Wurzburg • Heidelberg • Mainz • Rudesheim +6 more

205 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Lyon & Provence

Port: Lyon • Vienne • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Viviers • Arles • Avignon

165 reviews
Mar 22, 2026
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Danube Waltz

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

199 reviews
Mar 24, 2026
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Cities Of Light

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel • Cochem • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wurzburg • Spessart +3 more

205 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Galveston

1,804 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

The Philippines Taiwan & Japan

Port: Hong Kong • Puerto Princesa • Boracay • Manila • Kaohsiung • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa +2 more

1,137 reviews
Mar 1, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart +2 more

836 reviews
Mar 1, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

March 2026 River Cruises

March 2026 River Cruises

March 2026 Luxury Cruises

March 2026 Luxury Cruises

March 2026 Family Cruises

March 2026 Family Cruises

March 2026 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

March 2026 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

March 2026 Romantic Cruises

March 2026 Romantic Cruises

March 2026 Singles Cruises

March 2026 Singles Cruises

March 2026 Cruises for the Disabled

March 2026 Cruises for the Disabled

March 2026 Senior Cruises

March 2026 Senior Cruises

March 2026 Fitness Cruises

March 2026 Fitness Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 1st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.